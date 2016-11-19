Woman accidentally shot in head outside Raleigh gun show

Authorities say a woman was accidentally shot in the head outside a gun show at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.
Local media outlets report the woman was shot about 10:15 a.m. Saturday outside the Dixie Gun & Knife Classic. She was rushed to WakeMed. Her condition was not known.
Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison says the woman’s husband bought an unloaded gun at the show. After getting into his truck, he handed that gun as well as a loaded gun already in the truck to a relative in the back seat.
The husband has a concealed carry permit.
Harrison says the back-seat passenger accidentally fired the loaded gun while looking at the two. The bullet went through the head rest and struck the wife.
Authorities did not release their names.
Comments