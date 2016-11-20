SWAT team used in search for Charlotte armed robbery suspects

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team was deployed Sunday in the search for suspects in a recent armed robbery.
The department released this account of Sunday afternoon’s event: At about 4:39 p.m., police officers located a vehicle related to the armed robbery. The officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver failed to stop and the vehicle crashed at West 28th Street and North Poplar Street.
Five people fled from the vehicle. After a brief foot chase, two were detained and the others fled into a nearby apartment complex, police said. A third was located nearby.
Members of the SWAT team and negotiators were called in, and residents of the apartment complex were relocated as a precaution, according to police. SWAT team members entered the apartment complex but did not locate the other two subjects.
The three who were detained were taken to the Metro Division Team Office to be interviewed.
Staff reports
Comments