Suspect in fatal Rock Hill hit-and-run lied to police, has shown no remorse, detective says

Victoria Kistler wasn’t driving the Chrysler 300 that fatally struck a motorcyclist in Rock Hill on Nov. 12, but detectives say she violently assaulted the car’s owner before stealing it, and then “all but had to jump over” the dead motorcyclist’s body to get her purse from the car after the crash.
Kistler and her boyfriend, Gilverto Corniel, both 24, are charged in the hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old Joshua Moore on Nov. 12. They were arrested Sunday night in Charlotte.
Kistler is charged with obstruction of justice, grand larceny, possession of marijuana-second offense and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Corniel remained jailed in Charlotte on Monday. It was unclear if he would waive extradition.
Police say Corniel was driving the 2016 Chrysler 300 that fatally struck Moore at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Russell Street, and that he fled on foot after the crash before carjacking a Jeep that was later located in Charlotte.
Detective Ryan Thomas of the Rock Hill Police Department said Kistler was high on methamphetamine when she violently assaulted a friend the morning of Nov. 12 and stole the friend’s Chrysler 300. She drove the car to Charlotte to meet her boyfriend, Corniel, and told him she wanted him to come with her to take the car to a chop shop in Florida, the detective said during Kistler’s bond hearing Monday in Rock Hill.
Ms. Kistler, very flippantly, said she didn’t know why this was all such a big deal because Mr. Moore was in a better place anyways.
Detective Ryan Thomas, Rock Hill Police Department
On the way to Florida, the two stopped at the Burger King near Saluda Street and Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill, Thomas said. They were both high on meth when they got into an argument and Corniel sped away in the Chrysler, leaving Kistler at the restaurant.
Corniel crossed Heckle Boulevard on Russell Street without slowing down or stopping, hitting Moore, who was traveling north on his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Moore’s parents were riding on their own motorcycle just ahead of him at the time, and were nearly hit by the Chrysler.
“His parents personally witnessed Mr. Moore’s body and motorcycle flipping through the air,” Thomas said, “and were forced to tend to their son’s lifeless body in the middle of the road while Mr. Corniel ran away on foot.”
Kistler had been chasing the Chrysler on foot and came upon the crash right after it happened, investigators say. She approached the Chrysler and retrieved her purse from it.
“In order to do that, she would have all but had to jump over Josh Moore’s body to get to the car because of the path she was taking at that time,” Thomas said.
Detectives interviewed Kistler the following night in Charlotte, and she denied any involvement in the incident, even trying to throw investigators off the trail, Thomas said. She met up with Corniel last week, after dying her hair and shutting off her phone to keep it from being tracked, and the two went on the run together.
We believe that any other human life outside of court, on the streets, is in danger with her being on the streets.
Dale Moore, family member of motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run
Kistler was so high on meth when she was arrested Sunday night that police had to carry her in and out of a hospital to clear her for incarceration, Thomas said. She fidgeted throughout her bond hearing Monday, messing with her handcuffs, leaning on the podium with both elbows and, at times, even smirking and rolling her eyes.
“She has never displayed any remorse for her actions,” Thomas said, adding that he listened to a phone call Kistler made to her mother Monday morning. “Ms. Kistler, very flippantly, said she didn’t know why this was all such a big deal because Mr. Moore was in a better place anyways.”
Kistler has multiple convictions in North Carolina, including charges of assaulting a government official, breaking and entering, reckless driving, hit and run, leaving the scene of property of damage, shoplifting and drug charges, according to state law enforcement records. In South Carolina, she has convictions for throwing bodily fluids on employees by prisoners and drug charges.
She was on probation for a conviction in South Carolina. A Rock Hill police spokesman said she waived extradition on future out-of-state arrests as a condition of her probation, which is how she was returned to Rock Hill so soon.
Moore’s uncle, Dale Moore, told Judge Dolores Williams at Monday’s bond hearing that Kistler would endanger others if she got out.
“We believe that any other human life outside of court, on the streets, is in danger with her being on the streets,” he said. “We request that you deny or set an extremely high bond.”
Williams set Kistler’s bond at $126,000.
Family members of Moore’s declined to speak with reporters after the hearing but expressed gratitude for the work of Rock Hill and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
