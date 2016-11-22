Resident found dead after standoff with police in Lake Norman’s Peninsula community

After a 6 1/2-hour standoff Tuesday at a home in the Peninsula community on Lake Norman, police said they found the resident dead.
Cornelius police have not said how they believe the person died. Police said they will release the person’s name once family members are notified.
Police said the standoff happened after they were called to make a welfare check in the area of Flying Jib Road and America Cup Road.
The North Meck SWAT Team found the resident dead after entering the home.
Cornelius police thanked the North Meck SWAT Team, Davidson Police Department, Huntersville Police Department, Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue and Mecklenburg EMS for assistance on the scene.
