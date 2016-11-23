CMPD officer wrecks patrol car, suffers minor injuries, while responding to call

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was involved in a crash while responding to a call in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night, according to officials.
The wreck happened just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of N. Hoskins Road and Tennessee Avenue in northwest Charlotte. Officials said the crash came after a pursuit that originated near the Motel 8 on Queen City Boulevard.
Police said an officer who was responding to the pursuit — but was not involved in it — overturned his patrol car.
The officer’s name has not been released, but he reportedly only suffered minor injuries.
Officials have not said what led to the call near the motel.
