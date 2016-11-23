Rowan County pair accused of trafficking heroin bought from Mexicans in Charlotte

A man and a woman from Rowan County face lengthy prison terms after their arrests in a years-long heroin trafficking investigation.
Sheriff’s investigators accuse Cindy Barnes Dixon, 57, of Salisbury, and Joey Ray Butler, 40, of Locust of buying heroin from Mexican drug dealers in Charlotte and trafficking the heroin in Rowan County.
Heroin trafficked in the case resulted in a person’s overdose death, the sheriff’s office said.
Dixon and Butler were charged with trafficking heroin by possession and transportation. Dixon was jailed on $250,000 bail and Butler on a $1 million bail. They face sentences ranging from 18.75 years to 23.25 years and a $500,000 fine.
Dixon has an extensive criminal history for narcotics-related offenses. In 2005, she was convicted in Cabarrus County Superior Court of felony possession of a schedule I drug. In 2009, she was convicted in Mecklenburg County Superior Court for selling heroin. In January 2014, Dixon was convicted in Cabarrus County Superior Court for heroin possession.
He also has an extensive criminal history for narcotics related offenses. In 2000, Butler was convicted in Cabarrus County Superior Court of obtaining controlled substances by fraud/forgery. In 2006 in Rowan County Superior Court, he was convicted of felony possession of a schedule I drug. In 2008 in Rowan County Superior Court, Butler was convicted of possessing heroin.
