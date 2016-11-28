Charlotte-area ISIS suspect expected to plead guilty to terrorism-related charges

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.

0:54 The Hamiltons find their tree

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

2:12 Carolina Panthers light up purr-fect tree

2:22 Video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

1:43 Protest erupts after CMPD officer-involved fatal shooting

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season