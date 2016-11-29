CMPD investigating N. Tryon Street homicide

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of N. Tryon Street, authorities said early Tuesday.
The call for service came in at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday as patrol officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon incident. Police did not say what type of weapon was used in the slaying.
They said officers found a male suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No other details were immediately available from police.
The incident happened at a 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station following an altercation in the parking lot between two people, reported Observer news partner WBTV.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 704-432-8477, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
