Georgia man sentenced to 21 years for Charlotte armed robberies

A Georgia man was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison on Tuesday for a string of armed robberies of Charlotte businesses.
Alex Arnez Jones, 27, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty in August to five counts of robbery and one count of use and carry of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
From Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, 2015, Jones robbed at gunpoint a Boost Mobile store on Central Avenue, a Fuel Mart gas station on North Tryon Street, a Subway on South Boulevard and hair salons on Central Avenue and North Tryon Street, court records show.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments