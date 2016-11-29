3 Charlotte teens charged in Lake Norman area vehicle break-ins and theft

Three Charlotte teenagers are accused of breaking into vehicles and stealing one of them in an eastern Lincoln County subdivision at Lake Norman.
Break-ins and thefts occurred the past two months in the Villages of Denver subdivision, off Optimist Club Road and N.C. 16.
A break in the case came when a van stolen in the subdivision was involved in a gun store break-in in Simpsonville, S.C., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Investigators charged Sahier Lavon Richardson and Juran Maghi Witherspoon, both 18, and Derico Devontay Misenhaimer, 19, with felony vehicle larceny, six felony counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, three felony counts of conspiracy, three misdemeanor counts of larceny and one count each of injury to personal property and attempted breaking and entering a vehicle.
Warrants were served on Misenhaimer, who was in the Iredell County jail on unrelated charges.Richardson and Witherspoon remain in federal custody in South Carolina.
