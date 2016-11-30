Charlotte fire captain charged in road rage incident

The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating one of its captains who was arrested in a road rage incident in Concord on Monday.
Concord police charged Brent Jacob Mincey, 37, of Salisbury with assault by pointing a handgun. He is free on $1,000 bail.
Mincey is accused of pointing a gun at a female driver shortly before 8 a.m. Monday at Concord Parkway South and Pitts School Road Northwest, multiple media outlets reported.
Mincey declined to discuss the case when reached by the Observer on Wednesday. He referred questions to his lawyer, Chris McCartan, who was in court and could not be immediately reached.
The Charlotte Fire Department issued a statement that it was aware of the incident “involving one of its members and is currently investigating.” Charlotte fire Capt. Jackie Gilmore confirmed that Mincey is the one being investigated.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.
Staff researcher Maria David contributed.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments