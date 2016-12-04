Salisbury police investigating two separate murders Sunday, including death of 7-year-old

Salisbury police are investigating two separate murders that occurred early Sunday morning, including a shooting that left a 7-year-old dead.
In the first incident, police were called at 1:22 a.m. about a shooting at the Firewater Restaurant and Lounge at 122 Avalon Dr. When they arrived, officers were told a victim shot in the parking lot had been taken to Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center by a private car.
The victim, identified as Sharod Raheen Mathis, 22, died of his injuries.
Police later responded to a 4:19 a.m. call about a shooting at 200 Harrel St. They found a 7 year-old dead at the scene and a 56-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. The 56-year-old was taken to the hospital.
Salisbury Police Criminal Investigators and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the case jointly.
Anyone with information regarding the two cases is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
