Two men charged in connection to Kannapolis shooting death Sunday

The Rowan County’s Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to a shooting Sunday in Kannapolis that left one man dead, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Early Sunday, Rowan County detectives responded to a reported shooting on Carter Street in Kannapolis. A white male was discovered dead in the roadway from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
A witness reported seeing a tan car leave the scene and called 911. China Grove police officers later spotted a matching car and stopped the vehicle on Interstate 85, near Webb Road, police said.
During an investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, both subjects in the car were identified as suspects and charged with murder, police said. A handgun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.
Arrested in connection to the case are:
▪ Jai Montreal Winchester, 21, 1607 Lakewood Dr., Salisbury.
▪ Jahari S. Rustin, 20, 2113 E. Innes Street, Salisbury.
Police said the name of the victim will be released at a later time, after family members are notified.
