Charlotte man arrested in shooting of 5-year-old girl

A Charlotte man was arrested on Tuesday in the November shooting of a 5-year-old girl.
The girl was in a car with three adults and another child that was traveling on 12th Street at North College Street on Nov. 10 when someone pulled beside them and fired multiple shots into their car, police said. The girl was hospitalized in serious condition.
Police identified the suspect as Patrick Ladell Glenn, 27, who was arrested without incident on Augusta Street, off Beatties Ford Road.
Police said one of the adult men in the child’s car knew Glenn. Police issued a bulletin the day after the shooting asking the public for help in finding Glenn and saying he should be considered armed and dangerous.
After his arrest, Glenn was interviewed at police headquarters and jailed on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in operation, causing serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The girl’s condition was unavailable Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS (8477) or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
