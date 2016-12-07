Charlotte teen sentenced to at least 25 years for rape

A teenager who broke into a woman’s home in north Charlotte and sexually assaulted her last year has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison.
Malik Jamon Allen, 18, pleaded guilty in Mecklenburg County Superior Court recently to two counts each of first-degree rape and first-degree sex offense, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
Judge Carla Archie also ordered Allen to register as a sex offender for 30 years once he’s released from prison.
Allen, who was 16 at the time, was originally charged with three counts of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sex offense, breaking and entering, and kidnapping.
The assault happened in February 2015 on Browne’s Ferry Road, near West W.T. Harris Boulevard and Old Statesville Road.
The victim told authorities the man forced his way into her home, sexually assaulted her and stole several items before fleeing. Police detained Allen a short time later.
