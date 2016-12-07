Police at fatal shooting off East Independence Boulevard

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a fatal shooting off East Independence Boulevard on Wednesday night.
Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 6:34 p.m. in the 2500 block of Cross Point Circle and found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where medical staff pronounced him dead a short time later, police said.
Police said they will release the victim’s name and age once his family is notified.
CMPD detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call police at 704-432-TIPS (8477) or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Joe Marusak: 704-987-3670, @jmarusak
