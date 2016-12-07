Police search for South Meck High student

Police are asking for help in finding a 14-year-old who hasn’t been seen since she left South Mecklenburg High School mid-day on Monday.
Ninth-grader Alonzia Briscoe never returned to her school or home, police said. She has contacted with her family, “but they are extremely concerned about her,” police said on Wednesday night. Police did not elaborate.
Alonzia is black, 5-feet-7-inches and 205 pounds . She has brown hair and eyes.
Anyone who sees Alonzia or knows of her whereabouts should call 911 immediately, police said, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Detective W.C. Faulkner is the lead investigator and can be reached at 704-353-0890.
