White supremacist prison gang member arrested in Lincolnton

A white supremacist prison gang member was arrested and jailed on driving while impaired and other charges after a traffic stop in Lincolnton this week.
Jeremy Lee “Mayhem” Mays of Lexington is a member of the Bound for Glory Gang, a white supremacist prison gang, Lincolnton police said.
The State Highway Patrol stopped his vehicle at East Main Street and East Gaston Street near U.S. 321 on Tuesday afternoon.
A search of his vehicle turned up a “significant amount” of heroin and methamphetamine, police said.
The State Highway Patrol charged Mays with DWI, careless and reckless driving, failure to maintain lane control, driving while license revoked, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to stop for a red light.
Mays also had outstanding warrants in Onslow County for common law robbery, assault on a female and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
On Wednesday, Lincolnton police charged Mays with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, trafficking heroin by possession and trafficking heroin by transporting.
Mays was jailed on $31,000 bail.
Mays has been convicted of felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny, felony breaking and entering and felony first-degree arson, police said.
Police said they are trying to determine what connections Mays might have to the Lincolnton area.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900 or Lincolnton-Lincoln County Crimestoppers at 704 736-8909.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
