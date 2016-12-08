Public identifies Rowan County robbery suspect

Members of the public helped identify a suspect in Wednesday night’s robbery of a Rowan County convenience store robbery, authorities said.
People called the sheriff’s office after investigators released video surveillance photos of the robber to the news media and on various social media sites.
While many robbery suspects cover their faces with masks, the suspect’s face in Wednesday night’s robbery of Ron’s Quick Grocery in Enochville is clearly visible.
Responses from the public led to the identification of the suspect as 32-year-old Bryan Williams Gibson of Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. An arrest warrant charges him with felony robbery.
Kannapolis police also have obtained an arrest warrant for Gibson, on a larceny charge involving a Family Dollar store.
Anyone with information on is asked to contact Detective Travis Zimmerman (704) 216-8706, Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments