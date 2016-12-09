Woman accused of using stun gun to rob Belk store, beauty supply shop

A Gastonia woman is accused of using a stun gun to rob the Belk store at Eastridge Mall and a beauty supply shop on East Franklin Boulevard, the Gaston Gazette reported.
Alasia Kyera Meeks, 22, was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass, Gaston County Jail records show.
She remained in the jail Friday on $75,000 bail.
According to arrest warrants, Meeks conspired with a 20-year-old woman and two juveniles to steal hundreds of dollars of men’s clothing from the Belk store in Gastonia, the Gazette reported. The 20-year-old woman has not been charged.
Meeks also is accused of using the stun gun to take a $25 hair bundle from Sally’s Beauty Supply in Gastonia last Friday, according to the Gazette.
No injuries were reported.
The case was the second this week in which a stun gun was used to rob a Charlotte area store.
A Charlotte couple faces common law robbery charges after they were accused of using a stun gun on a Walmart greeter in Indian Trail on Sunday. The couple was stealing a large-screen TV from the store when the 65-year-old female store greeter asked them for the receipt, authorities said.
