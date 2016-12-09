Reward offered for information in assault that critically injured a woman

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in an assault that critically injured a woman.
Sherrell Faulkner remains hospitalized after she was assaulted Nov. 30 in the area of The Plaza and 35th Street, police said.
Anyone with information about the case i9s asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or text a tip to CRIMES (274637). Use TIP372 at the start of your message, then provide the information. Callers will remain anonymous.
Tipsters will not have to go to court, and the suspect will not be given the tipster’s identity, police said.
