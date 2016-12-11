Suspect wanted in Lincoln County convenience store robbery

Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store early Sunday morning in Denver, about 27 miles northwest of uptown Charlotte.
A middle-aged white male in dark clothing and medium length brown hair entered the Denver Mart at 3769 North NC 16 Highway around 3 a.m. while the store’s clerk was outside taking a smoking break, Detective Dan Snellings said in a statement.
When the clerk returned another customer made a purchase, then left. The suspect then approached the counter, told the clerk he had a drug problem and a gun and demanded money, according to the statement.
The clerk then handed the suspect about $100 from the register. The suspect fled the store, possibly in an 2000’s model Ford Crown Victoria of a Mercury Grand Marquee.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704- 735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
