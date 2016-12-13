Man accused of exposing himself at south Charlotte shopping center

A Charlotte man is accused of exposing himself at a shopping center in south Charlotte Sunday afternoon.
A report filed with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says John Bradberry, 55, was found to be exposing his genitalia in a public place while others were present. The incident allegedly happened at the Park Road Shopping Center.
Bradberry’s LinkedIn page states that he works in management consulting.
Bradberry was charged with indecent exposure and booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail. He was given a $1,000 bond.
A woman who answered the door at Bradley’s home Monday night declined to comment.
