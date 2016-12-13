6 Charlotte area men nabbed in child sex predator sting

Six Charlotte area men were arrested in a two-month child sex predator sting, Lincolnton police said Tuesday.
Police detectives posed as girls and boys on various social media sites. The suspects are accused of arranging meetings to engage in sexual activity with the supposed children.
Lincolnton police said they have arrested a total of 21 suspected child sex predators child solicitation stings this year. Of those previously arrested, only one has been found not guilty of child solicitation charges, police said.
Arrested in the latest sting were Scott Philip Brule, 49, of Dallas, N.C.; Roger Wayne Collins, 53, of Fort Mill, S.C.; Caleb Leslie Disorda, 28, of Vale; Christopher William Lowe, 42, of Stanley; James Silas Ritter III, 47, of Indian Trail; and John Dixon Woods, 51, of China Grove.
Detective Brent Heavner was the lead detective in the cases, assisted by Detectives Brandon Hunsucker and Tony Potts and Sgt. Dennis Harris.
Anyone with information about the cases is encouraged to call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900 or Lincolnton-Lincoln County Crimestoppers at 704-736-8909. All calls made to Crimestoppers can be anonymous, and callers are eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
