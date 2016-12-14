Charlotte man charged in fatal stabbing of woman he used to date

A Charlotte man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman he used to date, police said.
Jarel Moore, 29, has been charged in connection with the death of death of 32-year-old Daphne Ellis, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said late Tuesday.
At 3:11 p.m., Nov. 15, CMPD went to the 5900 block of South Boulevard for an assault with a deadly weapon call. That’s where they found Ellis suffering from stab wounds and took her to Carolinas Medical Center.
Two days later, police arrested Moore and charged him with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and communicating threats. He and Moore had been in “a previous dating relationship,” police said.
Ellis died from her injuries on Sunday.
Moore remains in Mecklenburg County Jail.
He was arrested last year in Mecklenburg County on a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order, records show. Moore previously was convicted in the county for resisting a public officer in 2009 and carrying a concealed weapon in 2006., court records show.
