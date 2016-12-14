Crime

December 14, 2016 6:27 AM

2 doctors assaulted at maximum-security SC prison

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

The S.C. Department of Corrections is investigating a Monday assault on two doctors at Kirkland Correctional Institution’s psychiatric hospital, an official said Tuesday.

The assault happened sometime Monday at the Kirkland facility on Broad River Road in Columbia, according to Sommer Sharpe, public information coordinator for the Department of Corrections.

The incident happened in the Gilliam Psychiatric Hospital inside the prison and involved an inmate and two doctors from an off-site facility. “The two doctors were treated on site by agency medical staff,” Sharpe said.

Additional details about the assault, including any possible charges, were not available Tuesday.

Kirkland is a maximum-security facility that houses “the most dangerous and violent offenders” in the state’s prison system, according to the Department of Corrections’ website.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos