2 doctors assaulted at maximum-security SC prison

The S.C. Department of Corrections is investigating a Monday assault on two doctors at Kirkland Correctional Institution’s psychiatric hospital, an official said Tuesday.
The assault happened sometime Monday at the Kirkland facility on Broad River Road in Columbia, according to Sommer Sharpe, public information coordinator for the Department of Corrections.
The incident happened in the Gilliam Psychiatric Hospital inside the prison and involved an inmate and two doctors from an off-site facility. “The two doctors were treated on site by agency medical staff,” Sharpe said.
Additional details about the assault, including any possible charges, were not available Tuesday.
Kirkland is a maximum-security facility that houses “the most dangerous and violent offenders” in the state’s prison system, according to the Department of Corrections’ website.
