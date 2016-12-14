Search warrants issued for Gaston teacher accused of sex with student

Cherryville Police have secured search warrants for a teacher accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student.
The warrants are for the teacher’s home, cell phone and personnel records with Gaston County Schools.
The teacher and student are both from Cherryville High School. According to the warrants, the two began communicating with each other over the social media app Snapchat in early October.
The pair allegedly had sex at the end of October. The student told police he took a nude picture of her on Snapchat to show his friends the night of the encounter.
It is against Gaston County Schools policy for employees to communicate with current students through non-school-controlled social media without parental permission.
The teacher’s name has not been released since she has not been charged. The teacher in question is suspended with pay as the investigation continues.
