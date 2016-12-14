Charlotte man charged after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

A Charlotte man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Sunday night, police said Wednesday.
Wayne Eric Daniel, 38, was arrested without incident Tuesday, police said.
On Sunday at 11:58 p.m., police were sent to the 7200 block of East Independence Boulevard, where they found Charlotte resident Robert Melton, 48, lying in the street in the right outbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
The investigation revealed that Daniel was driving through the intersection with Village Lake Drive when his vehicle struck Melton. Daniel remained at the scene and was not impaired by alcohol or drugs, police said.
Melton was not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Police said that during their investigation they determined that Daniel was driving at a high rate of speed and in a careless and reckless manner.
Any witnesses are asked to call Detective Steve Williams at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
