CMPD Capt. Rich Austin named chief of police in Milton, Ga.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Capt. George “Rich” Austin Jr. has been named chief of police in Milton, Ga.
Austin, CMPD’s captain of internal affairs, will join the Milton Police Department on Jan. 30, the city of Milton announced Wednesday.
Milton is an affluent suburb in northern Fulton County with an average household income of about $99,400.
The city’s police department serves more than 37,000 residents with a total staff of 40 sworn officers and four non-sworn members.
Austin’s selection followed a nationwide search, according to the city of Milton. He was among 100 applicants for the job.
Milton officials cited Austin’s more than 25 years in law enforcement, including in patrol, administrative and leadership positions.
“From his early days as a patrol officer in the small town of Pineville, N.C., to his lengthy and highly decorated tenure with the city of Charlotte, population 809,000, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to building community partnerships, empowering staff and operating with transparency,” the city of Milton said in its announcement .
A five-member interview committee, chaired by Milton City Manager Steven Krokoff, included city management staff and representatives from Milton's Municipal Court and the Milton business community.
