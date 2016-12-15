CMPD investigating Thursday morning homicide in west Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte following a 2:45 a.m. Thursday service call.
Patrol officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the 4400 block of Eddleman Road, a residential area. When they arrived they found a male with apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released after his family is notified.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
