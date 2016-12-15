Man dies after deputies deploy stun gun in Stanly County

A man died after deputies used a stun gun on him in Stanly County early Thursday.
Chief Bryan Lambert with the Badin Police Department said officers were called around 4 a.m. to Dewey Street at Mayo Street, where they found a man in a very “agitated” state.
The man then assaulted an officer, and that’s when Lambert said deputies deployed a stun gun. The man then went into cardiac arrest, Lambert said.
Officers and EMS attempted to revive the man but were unsuccessful.
The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation. The man was in his late 30s and a resident of Badin.
Badin is about an hour east of Charlotte.
