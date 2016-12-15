Man gets life without parole for sex crimes against girl

A Burke County jury needed just 40 minutes on Thursday to find a convicted sex offender guilty of sex crimes against a 10-year-old girl.
Kurt Allen Corey, 45, of Lenoir, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after the jury found him guilty of sexual offense with a child by an adult and indecent liberties with a child. The offenses occurred in 2013.
Corey’s trial lasted four days. He also was convicted of sex offenses in Michigan in January 2000, the Burke County District Attorney’s Office said.
