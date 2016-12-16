Fingerprints lead to arrests in Lincoln County church break-ins

Fingerprints found at a Gaston County church break-in led to charges Friday against four suspects in several Lincoln County church-break-ins and thefts.
The person whose fingerprints were found at Webb’s Chapel Church in Gaston County squealed on others the person said were involved in break-ins at at Howard’s Creek Baptist Church, Long Shoals Wesleyan Church and Trinity Second Chance Church in Lincoln County, authorities said.
Jesse Lee Lankford, 18, of Cherryville, was arrested and charged with three counts each of breaking and entering a place of worship, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy. He was jailed on $20,000 bail.
Kathrine Stewart Norrick, 26, of Cherryville, and Jonathan Tyler Beavers, 21, of Bessemer City, were charged with three counts of breaking and entering a place of worship, two counts of burglary and one count of conspiracy. They have not been arrested.
Joshua Cody Ayers, 16, of Cherryville, was charged with breaking and entering a place of worship, burglary, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. He remains in the Gaston County Jail on unrelated charges.
