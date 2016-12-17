Suspect leads police on chase, child in truck

A police chase in Gaston County ended with one person in custody Saturday morning.
The suspect drove off in a truck with a 3-year-old boy inside.
The chase started around 10 a.m. near the South Carolina border. The suspect led police into South Carolina and then back into North Carolina. The chase ended near T. Jeffers Community Center in Gastonia when the suspect drove into the woods.
According to police, the 3-year-old does not belong to the person who led the chase and was already in the truck when the suspect drove off. The child was not hurt. Police believe the truck was stolen.
