Ring steals cartloads of goods from Indian Trail Walmart

Thieves in a shoplifting and carjacking ring stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Walmart in Indian Trail late Friday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.
One of the assailants hit a female in a BMW sedan before driving the car a short distance and stopping to load stolen merchandise, investigators said. The assailant then drove away in the victim’s car..
Four assailants in all are suspected of working in concert to steal several shopping carts full of merchandise from the store on Friday. Once the carts were loaded, other ring members entered the store, pushed the merchandise outside and loaded it into waiting vehicles, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Underwood said.
At some point before the thieves left the property, one of them decided to steal the BMW, Underwood said. When the carjacker entered the BMW, one female inside escaped. The other female was ordered to leave the car but was hit by the perpetrator. She escaped when the assailant began loading merchandise into the car.
The carjacker is about 6-feet-2 inches-tall and had long dreads with red woven highlights. The assailant wore dark or black clothes and a ball cap.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600
