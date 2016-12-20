Police: Rock Hill student had assault rifles, handgun in vehicle at high school

A student at South Pointe High School has been charged with carrying three assault rifles and a handgun in his vehicle on school property, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Demarion McCrorey, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, a report says.
Detectives were at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill on Friday, investigating an unrelated shooting incident that did not happen at the school, according to a police report.
During the investigation, the investigators learned that McCrorey had been at Northwestern High School after a late basketball game on Dec. 1, and that he had a .223-assault rifle in the trunk of his car while on school property, according to the report.
Detectives searched McCrorey’s car, which was parked on South Pointe High School property Friday, and found three assault rifles and a handgun, according to the report.
Police took McCrorey into custody at South Pointe, the report said. The investigation is continuing. Further details on the case were not available.
Comments