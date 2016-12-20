Unsolved Homicides: Katie Jones

Firefighters battle terrain and winds in an attempt to corral a fire of about 1,000 acres that has been burning since Sunday in the mountains of North Carolina. Wildfires are also burning in the mountains of South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, which are affecting air quality in the Midlands.
Gun dealers in the Carolinas cited social media reports about thefts from licensed firearms dealers as helping fuel a rash of copy-cat cases in the region. One Charlotte dealer cited the video of a Houston break-in, where thieves used a pickup to rip the door off a store.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting an officer involved shooting investigation that occurred at 118 E. Woodlawn Rd in the Westover Division. The incident occurred at approximately 1:40a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2016.
Cellphone video shows a man being beaten and stripped of his pants by 10 attackers in the EpiCentre garage in Charlotte. The incident happened during a night of violent protests that erupted over the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
Shelby police continue to search for suspects following the fatal shooting of Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen. Brackeen, who was shot Saturday, died Monday at Carolinas Medical Center, his department said.