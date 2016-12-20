2 more arrested in Lincoln County church break-ins

Two more suspects were arrested on Monday in a string of Lincoln County church break-ins.
Deputies arrested Kathrine Stewart Norrick, 26, of Cherryville, and Jonathan Tyler Beavers, 21, of Bessemer City, on three felony counts each of breaking and entering a house of worship, conspiracy and possession of stolen goods. They are also charged with two felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering.
Norrick is free on $25,000 bail. Beavers remains jailed on $20,000 bail.
A third suspect, Jesse Lee Lankford, 18, of Cherryville, was arrested on Friday and jailed on $20,000 bail.
A fourth suspect, Joshua Cody Ayers, 16, of Cherryville, had warrants served on him in the Gaston County Jail. He was there on unrelated charges.
Fingerprints led to a suspect in a breaking and entering at Webb’s Chapel Church in Gaston County. That suspect identified those suspected of the Lincoln County break-ins at Howard’s Creek Baptist Church, Long Shoals Wesleyan Church and Trinity Second Chance Church. Investigators have not identified the suspect whose fingerprints they found.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments