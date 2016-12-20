Arrests made in armed robberies of Charlotte businesses

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a 22-year-old man and a 14-year-old male in connection with armed robberies at Charlotte businesses.
Young Hwan Sok was arrested without incident Tuesday morning and charged in connection with the July 1 armed robbery of the Boost Mobile store in the 4100 block of Monroe Road and the Nov. 30 armed robbery of the Boost Mobile at 2600 Central Avenue.
Police charged Sok with three counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was jailed on $550,000 bail.
The 14-year-old was charged with armed robbery and common law robbery in connection with the Dec. 13 and Dec. 15 robberies of CVS Pharmacy in the 9300 block of Kendall Drive in west Charlotte.
