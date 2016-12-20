Man charged with extorting Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan

A 56-year-old man was in an Eastern North Carolina jail Tuesday night on charges of extortion and communicating threats reportedly related to a threatening letter he sent to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.
Steven Allen Stone of Timberlake was in the Person County Jail on $500,000 bail Tuesday night, a jail spokesman said. Timberlake is an unincorporated community between Roxboro to the north and Durham to the south.
According to a warrant obtained by WSOC-TV, Stone threatened Moynihan via a handwritten letter. The warrant by a state Alcohol Law Enforcement officer says Stone threatened Moynihan to try to get an American Express credit card with $25,000 credit. The threat was made in a manner that would cause a reasonable person to believe that the threat was likely to be carried out, according to the warrant obtained by WSOC-TV.
In the warrant, the officer says the threat read, “I POPPED THE CEO OF CHASE BANK 3 YEARS AGO, I WILL TEAM WITH ISIS, I ALWAYS WIN YOU’LL LOSE, DON’T MAKE ME [expletive] UP YOUR [expletive],” WSOC-TV reported
Court records show the threat was made on Nov. 21.
Bank of America declined comment on Tuesday night.
It was not clear on Tuesday why an Alcohol Law Enforcement officer was involved in Stone’s arrest.
Stone was found guilty of communicating threats in Person County in 1999 and Durham County in 1997, court records show. In both cases, he was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Staff Writer Rick Rothacker contributed.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
