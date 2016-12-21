Man charged with rape after using false names on a dating site

A man accused of using false names on dating sites has been charged with rape by Mint Hill police, according to WBTV.com.
David Lloyd, 39, was arrested and charged with second-degree forcible rape after a woman was treated Saturday at Carolinas Medical Center for sexual assault. The woman told police she met the suspect earlier in the day and went with him to her residence. She says Lloyd made unwelcome sexual advances, eventually forcefully grabbing the victim and assaulting her. Detectives obtained a photo of Lloyd and were able to get his real name.
Lloyd was taken to the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office and given a $250,000 secured bond, according to WBTV.
Police believe Lloyd was using social-media dating sites under false names and concealing his personal information, such as his phone number. If other people believe they’ve had contact with him, they’re asked to contact the police.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
