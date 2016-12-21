Arrest reported in case of body found near Charlotte elementary school

An 18-year-old Charlotte man has been arrested in a case that involved a body found near the grounds of Idlewild Elementary School in southeast Charlotte, according to wcnc.com.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Wednesday that they have arrested Isaiah Green in connection with the death of 19-year-old Israel Jacob Williams. Williams was shot.
A student walking to school found Williams’ body early last Wednesday near the fence line of property that adjoined the school. Shots had been reported in the area the night before, and police don’t believe the incident happened during school hours.
Green was taken into custody at his home Wednesday morning. He’s being held on $1 million bond.
