CMPD: Missing man found shot to death in northwest Charlotte park

A man reported missing nearly a week ago was found dead Friday in a northwest Charlotte park with a gunshot wound, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the victim discovered in a wooded part of Shuffletown Park as 27-year-old Ellis Bradham.
A relative reported Bradham missing since Sunday. He had not been seen since visiting with friends and leaving an apartment in the early afternoon, CMPD said.
On Friday, CMPD said investigators apprehended a person of interest in the case, but did not divulge the person’s name, age or other identifying information. Authorities said they arrested him on a warrant from an unrelated case and interviewed him.
Bradham’s death marks Charlotte’s 65th homicide this year, up three from last year. Charlotte recorded a historic low 42 homicides in 2014.
Neighboring suburban-style cul-de-sacs, the normally busy Shuffletown Park remained closed late Friday afternoon with yellow police tape draping the gates.
People who knew Bradham stood outside the gate overcome with emotion.
Investigators canvassed the area seeking anyone who might have information about what happened.
CMPD did not return phone calls seeking comment.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
