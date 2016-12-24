CMPD: Man charged with murder after body found in Charlotte park

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged a 28-year-old man with murder after the body of a man missing for nearly a week was found in a northwest Charlotte park Friday.
Carico R. Hayward of Charlotte already was in police custody on Friday. He had been arrested by the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team for an unrelated warrant.
After being interviewed by detectives, he was charged with the slaying of Ellis Bradham, 27, who had been shot to death. Hayward also was charged with a probation violation.
The suspect and victim knew each other, police said, but did not disclose the nature of their relationship.
Bradham’s sister told police that her her brother had been missing since last Sunday, and had not been seen since visiting with friends then leaving their apartment in the afternoon.
At 10:55 a.m. Friday, police discovered Bradham’s body lying in the woods in Shuffletown Park in the 9500 block of Bellhaven Boulevard. Soon after the body was found, VCAT officers found and arrested Hayward on an unrelated warrant.
Police did not say what that warrant was for.
Hayward has pending trials in Mecklenburg County on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and communicating threats in October 2015, and for another assault on a female charge from this past July, records show.
He also faces trial on misdemeanor charges from other incidents over a two-day period in October: communicating threats; possessing marijuana of up to 1/2 an ounce; injury to personal property; and providing fictitious information to an officer, according to records.
Hayward remains in Mecklenburg County Jail.
