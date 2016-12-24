12 charged with drug offenses from Lincoln County undercover operation

A dozen people were charged in Lincoln County with drug offenses following a six-month undercover operation, the county sheriff’s office announced Saturday.
The narcotics unit in the sheriff’s office targeted street-level dealers selling methamphetamine and prescription pills. Combating meth in the county remains a priority, the sheriff’s office said.
Ten people were arrested and face various drug charges: Douglas “Wayneo” Cobb, 50, formerly of Lincolnton; Jerry Vancise Jr., 40, of Vale; Sharon Hart, 44, of Lincolnton; Crystal Hart, 45, of Lincolnton; James Merriam, 39, of Crouse; Brandon Shronce, 33, no address given; Bobby Smith, 39, of Lincolnton; Donald Gaul, 52, of Lincoln County; Sandra Gaul, 46, of Lincoln County; and Justin Williams, 28, of Lincolnton.
Two people remain at large, the sheriff’s office said: Steven Leatherman, 32, and Kendra McCombs, 27, both of Lincolnton. Anyone who knows where they are is asked to call Lincoln County Communications at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
