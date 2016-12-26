North Charlotte lounge shootout under investigation

A Christmas evening shootout is under investigation in north Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to the shooting in the parking lot of 360 Lounge around 10:23 p.m.
Several people started shooting guns at seven different cars, three of which were occupied, CMPD says.
"In addition to the vehicles there were also two... businesses located in this same shopping center, both of which were closed and unoccupied at the time, which were hit with gunfire as well," police say.
One vehicle was shot into a few miles away, on Gibbon Road.
Two cars crashed as people were fleeing the scene. Police say one of the vehicles involved had been shot into, but the people inside were not hit.
"The other vehicle involved in the collision was later determined to be stolen out of South Carolina," CMPD says.
Another shooting happened around 11:29 p.m. on Nevin Road in relation to the shootout at 360 Lounge. Police say as of 3:30 a.m., no injuries were reported from the events.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
WBTV is the Observer’s news partner.
