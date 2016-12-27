Person shot by NC trooper during Gastonia traffic stop

A person was shot by a N.C. trooper during a traffic stop in Gaston County Tuesday, according to officials.
The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Franklin Boulevard and Shannon Bradley Road in Gastonia. Sources said shots were fired during a traffic stop.
Authorities had an area taped off in front B and B Antique and Artisan Mall.
There is no word on what may have led to the shots being fired, or the condition of the person shot.
No names have been released.
WBTV is a Charlotte Observer news partner.
Comments