December 27, 2016 10:44 PM

Man charged in fatal shooting on Christmas in southeast Charlotte

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in southeast Charlotte on Christmas Day.

Parish Huntley, 35, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of 33-year-old Fredrick Michael Handy.

The shooting happened Sunday around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of North Wendover Road. Officers were called to Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy hospital because a man, later identified as Handy, was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Handy was taken to CMC-Main, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives said evidence collected during the investigation led to Huntley being named as a suspect, but they did not give further details.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

