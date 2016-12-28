Salisbury man arrested after string of break-ins at Rowan County businesses

A Salisbury man has been arrested and charged in a series of break-ins and larcenies at Rowan County businesses beginning in August, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.
Investigators believe Jonathan Paul Holshouser, 34, was involved in three break-ins at the Raja Mart on Mooresville Road, one at the Gold Hill Market on U.S. 52 and one at the Dollar General on Mooresville Road.
A safe was stolen from the Dollar General, and investigators also found a safe from a Dollar General in Davie County while looking into this case. Holshouser has been linked to the Davie County case and to some stolen property from Iredell County, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators also believe Holshouser was involved in an attempted larceny from a Salisbury ATM this month.
He’s in Rowan County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond, and investigators expect to make more arrests in this case.
