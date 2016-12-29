Concord girl finds 3 rifles in woods, sells 1 to man for $20

A 9-year-old girl found three unloaded rifles in woods near her Concord apartment complex and sold one of them to a man for $20, the (Concord) Independent Tribune reported.
The man who bought the AR-15 rifle was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction after police went to his parents’ home to retrieve the rifle and also found a Remington Model 870 Express pump gun, according to the newspaper. The Remington’s barrel had been shortened past factory specifications and its wooden stock had been converted to a pistol grip, the Independent Tribune reported.
According to a police report, Paul Edward Dukes Jr., 27, said he found the shotgun in Greensboro several weeks earlier. He is free on $10,000 bail pending a trial in Cabarrus County Criminal District Court, records show.
The girl found the rifles on Dec. 19. Two were AR-15s and the other was an AK-47, according to the Independent Tribune. Dukes approached the girl as she was walking with the three weapons and offered her money for one of them, the newspaper reported.
The girl took the other two rifles to her mother, who then took them to the office of the apartment complex where they live. The office manager wrapped them in a blanket and called police, the newspaper reported.
Two of the firearms found by the girl were later reported stolen from a Statesville home.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments